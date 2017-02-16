Drunk driver who hit teen near Destiny left boy unconscious in street, records say

A 15-year-old boy who was hit by a drunk driver Tuesday night was left unconscious in the street while the driver took off, authorities allege in court documents obtained by Syracuse.com. Anthony LaPorte , 15, of Syracuse, was walking in the road near the 300 block of West Bear Street near Destiny USA at 6:19 p.m Tuesday when he was struck by a car, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.