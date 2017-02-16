Drunk driver who hit teen near Destin...

Drunk driver who hit teen near Destiny left boy unconscious in street, records say

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A 15-year-old boy who was hit by a drunk driver Tuesday night was left unconscious in the street while the driver took off, authorities allege in court documents obtained by Syracuse.com. Anthony LaPorte , 15, of Syracuse, was walking in the road near the 300 block of West Bear Street near Destiny USA at 6:19 p.m Tuesday when he was struck by a car, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12) Feb 14 Caroline 3
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Feb 11 Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC