Draft Committee Wants to Convince Juanita Perez Williams to Run for Syracuse Mayor
A number of candidates have their eye on the top job in the city of Syracuse. But one group of Syracuse residents says the right name still isn't on that list - Juanita Perez Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|11 hr
|Lindy Madill
|1
|Paris Theater
|Feb 19
|Wow 123
|6
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC