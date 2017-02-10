Dr. Vivien Redeye
Family Health Medical Services is pleased to welcome Dr. Vivien Redeye and Kate Wiggers, certified physician's assistant, to their family medicine practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC