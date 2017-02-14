Do you like snow? Enjoy it before war...

Do you like snow? Enjoy it before warmup comes to Central NY

10 hrs ago

With a foot of snow on the ground and more to come this week in Central New York, it seems like it might stay around forever. "I would suggest snow lovers enjoy it, because it looks like we have a big warmup in the offing starting this weekend," said Ray Brady, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Binghamton office.

