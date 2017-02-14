Do you like snow? Enjoy it before warmup comes to Central NY
With a foot of snow on the ground and more to come this week in Central New York, it seems like it might stay around forever. "I would suggest snow lovers enjoy it, because it looks like we have a big warmup in the offing starting this weekend," said Ray Brady, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Binghamton office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
|wow SU game
|Feb 1
|Gotcha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC