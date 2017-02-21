DA: City man who tried to murder cop sped nearly 100 mph, could spend life in prison
A Syracuse man found guilty by jury Friday of attempted murder of a police officer led police on a chase much faster than previously known. A police officer testified at trial that he hit 94 mph chasing the car with Quashar Neil during the November 2015 incident, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said today.
