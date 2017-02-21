Crosses burned at 2 Syracuse fires; s...

Crosses burned at 2 Syracuse fires; started by juveniles, sources say

12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Crosses were found burned at two of three fires set the same night on the North Side of Syracuse, according to two sources. All of the fires -- two occurred at vacant houses and one near a fire station -- were set within about 20 minutes of each other Wednesday night and remain under investigation, authorities said.

