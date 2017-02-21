Crosses burned at 2 Syracuse fires; started by juveniles, sources say
Crosses were found burned at two of three fires set the same night on the North Side of Syracuse, according to two sources. All of the fires -- two occurred at vacant houses and one near a fire station -- were set within about 20 minutes of each other Wednesday night and remain under investigation, authorities said.
