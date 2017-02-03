Court: Fired Syracuse principal can be tried for lying about illegal 'time-out room'
A former Syracuse principal will face trial after all for lying under oath about her involvement in an illegal 'time-out room' during the 2013-14 school year, an appeals court ruled today. The five-judge court overruled local judge Thomas J. Miller, who dismissed two indictments against the principal charging her with felony perjury -- lying under oath.
