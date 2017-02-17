Cops seek Newark woman accused in N.Y...

Cops seek Newark woman accused in N.Y. heroin trafficking case

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Authorities in upstate New York said Friday they are searching for a Newark woman who was accused in a drug trafficking scheme that moved heroin from New Jersey to Syracuse. Lisa Hawk, 54, was previously arrested with more than 500 bundles of heroin at the Regional Transportation Center, a bus and train station in Syracuse, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

