Cops seek Newark woman accused in N.Y. heroin trafficking case
Authorities in upstate New York said Friday they are searching for a Newark woman who was accused in a drug trafficking scheme that moved heroin from New Jersey to Syracuse. Lisa Hawk, 54, was previously arrested with more than 500 bundles of heroin at the Regional Transportation Center, a bus and train station in Syracuse, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater
|10 hr
|Wow 123
|6
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC