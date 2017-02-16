Consultant's study of I-81 replacement options in Syracuse to take 6 months
Consultants hired to review New York's options for replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse are not expected to complete their report for at least six months, state Department of Transportation Commissioner Matt Driscoll told legislators Wednesday. DOT spokeswoman Tiffany Portzer told syracuse.com last week that a report on the project by WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff, an international engineering firm, would likely be done by late summer.
