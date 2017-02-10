Consensus puts metro government proposal in your hands

The work of the Consensus Commission - the product of three years of study, hundreds of meetings, thousands of public comments - has resulted in 50 thought-provoking recommendations for Syracuse and Onondaga County residents to consider. Do you feel overburdened by property taxes? Do you want better services for less cost? Are you weary of municipalities and economic development agencies competing with one another for new investment? Then make some time to read the commission's 112-page report, and think deeply about the paths it lays out to achieve what it touts as a more streamlined, cost-effective and responsive government.

