Clay chainsaw murder victim had open weapons, drug charges that need to be closed
A Syracuse man who was murdered and dismembered in December will have his pending drugs and weapons case called in court Thursday -- likely for dismissal. Aikeem Hudgins, 29, disappeared in early December while facing charges from a shooting incident in September on the city's South Side.
