City man gets 50 years to life for robbing SU student, killing activist's brother

Despite vehement protests that his trial was "rigged," a Syracuse man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison today after being convicted of robbing a Syracuse University graduate student and killing the brother of a well-known community activist. Laquan Taylor, 23, was found guilty by a jury of robbing a female grad student near Westcott Street the night of Dec. 23, 2014.

