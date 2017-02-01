'Cirque de la Symphonie' highlights S...

'Cirque de la Symphonie' highlights Symphoria's February program

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A circus; an eerie musical tale; delicious desserts paired with classical music, and a concert for children highlight Symphoria's February. With heads tilted back and eyes focused high above the Crouse-Hinds Theater stage, audiences will view Cirque de la Symphonie the first weekend of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wow SU game 20 hr Gotcha 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Wed Phart of Gold 2
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... Jan 29 MaintainPhartz 2
Sue eaton Jan 28 William 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Jan 24 Subie 4
Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14) Jan 19 Regger 2
Cougar bars Jan 18 Anon 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC