Chicago schools take a stand on immigration enforcement
" As educators around the United States wonder whether a crackdown on immigrants will reach their schoolhouse doors, principals in Chicago have been given a simple order: Do not let federal immigration agents in without a criminal warrant. The stand taken by Chicago Public Schools, the country's third-largest school system, is among the boldest of the districts that have announced measures to protect those who may be living in the country illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater
|Feb 19
|Wow 123
|6
|Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Caroline
|3
|Smoke shop in Nedrow NY
|Feb 11
|Jean
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Feb 10
|attack of the sno...
|9
|Sylvan Beach rentals
|Feb 4
|Sranton pa
|1
|1000 wins
|Feb 4
|Jim
|1
|Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t...
|Feb 2
|Plz help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC