Check out the wild styles at Blowout 2017 Fantasy Hair Show in Syracuse
Thirteen salons showcased their artistry and hair styling talents at Blowout 2017 Fantasy Hair Show at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY. Proceeds from the event support programming at he Q Center of Central New York .
