Check out the splendor of the past and the comfort of today at Hotel Syracuse

Check out the splendor of the past and the comfort of today at historic Hotel Syracuse by taking a guided tour the Marriott Syracuse Downtown . Every Monday and Tuesday the Onondaga Historical Association offers the tour for groups of up to 15. Tours are at 11:00am and last about two hours.

