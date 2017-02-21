Central New York Could See Severe Wea...

Central New York Could See Severe Weather Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lite 98.7

With the record high temperatures we've experienced over the past few days comes the threat of severe weather before the next system moves on late Saturday. The National Weather Service is warning of possible strong, gusty winds and even hail for Saturday afternoon in Central New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) 4 hr Ohheyhey 11
do not resign to your fate by Lindy Madill Syra... 22 hr Tiffany John 2
Young kids should not be in the same jail popul... Sat Lindy Madill 1
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Sat SU Fan 2
Pamela Denton aka Goddess Psychic is a con artist Sat Seven Petals 1
Paris Theater Feb 19 Wow 123 6
Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12) Feb 14 Caroline 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC