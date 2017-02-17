Cause Sought For House Fire That Kill...

Cause Sought For House Fire That Killed Central NY Couple

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire that killed a central New York couple and destroyed their rural home. Officials in Oswego County say the fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the town of Parish, 25 miles north of Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Theater Sun Wow 123 6
Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12) Feb 14 Caroline 3
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Feb 11 Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC