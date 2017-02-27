Briarcliff High School Presents 'The ...

Briarcliff High School Presents 'The Boys From Syracuse'

Students from Briarcliff High School will present a production of the Broadway hit "The Boys from Syracuse" from March 3 through 5 in the school's Frances G. Wills Auditorium. "The Boys from Syracuse," is a madcap musical with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart; it's based on William Shakespeare's play "A Comedy of Errors" as adapted by George Abbott.

