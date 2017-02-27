Big Smoothie out at 95X after 8 years on Syracuse rock radio station
The on-air personality, whose real name is Jamie Hantke, parted ways with the Cumulus-owned broadcaster last week. He had worked at 95X since 2009, most recently hosting afternoons on the Central New York airwaves.
