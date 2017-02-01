As Trump bans refugees, two in Syracuse say: 'Let's share coffee. Ask me where I'm from.'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. Refugees Khadijo Abdul Kadir and Habiba Boru invite people to have a cup of coffee and get to know them before judging them in a new short film released this week. The women, who live in Syracuse, are featured in a 5-minute film about voters in the 24th Congressional District - part of a national effort for filmmakers to produce one story from each of the country's 435 districts.
