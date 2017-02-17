Another Syracuse Crunch forward promoted to Tampa Bay
Conacher has played in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording a goal and two points. He has skated in 148 career NHL games with the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders, amassing 20 goals and 60 points.
