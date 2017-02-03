All-County musicians to perform at Chautauqua Lake School

The Chautauqua Lake Central School Auditorium will be the site of the 2017 Chautauqua County Music Teachers Association-sponsored Winter All-County Festival and Concert. Taking place on Saturday, February 11th at 5 p.m., this event features the county's best student musicians from the eighteen school districts located in Chautauqua County, in one of several music ensembles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.