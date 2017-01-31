After late push from Michigan, 3-star DB Ifeatu Melifonwu signs with Syracuse football
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Grafton High School senior is rated three stars and the No. 116 safety in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports.com's composite rankings.
