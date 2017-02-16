After 100 inches of snow, Syracuse wa...

After 100 inches of snow, Syracuse warms up for Winterfest opening weekend

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

That's the case this year: After hitting 100 inches of snow for the season today, Syracuse will have a sunny and unseasonably warm weekend, with temperatures into the 40s and even 50s. "It will warm up pretty significantly this weekend," said Dave Samuhel, a meteorologist with Accuweather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upstate Orthopedics or SOS? (Mar '12) Feb 14 Caroline 3
Smoke shop in Nedrow NY Feb 11 Jean 1
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Feb 10 attack of the sno... 9
Sylvan Beach rentals Feb 4 Sranton pa 1
1000 wins Feb 4 Jim 1
Does anybody have or know of a good TRT Dr in t... Feb 2 Plz help 1
wow SU game Feb 1 Gotcha 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC