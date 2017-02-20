2017 Post-Standard Women's Masters bowling qualifying scores from Sunday
The 38th annual Post-Standard Women's Masters kicked off Sunday with the first of three qualifying squads at Bowl Mor Lanes in East Syracuse. Karlene Edinger rolled a career-high 741 scratch series, including a 278 game to lead the first round with a 768 handicap series.
