2-star California OL Austin Chandler commits to Syracuse football as preferred walk-on
After signing 18 players to its Class of 2017 Wednesday morning, Syracuse football received another commitment for the cycle early this evening. Loyola High School senior offensive lineman Austin Chandler announced his commitment to the Orange as a preferred walk-on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow SU game
|20 hr
|Gotcha
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Jan 29
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Jan 28
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC