114 bags of heroin, 1 pound marijuana, guns found in Syracuse drug bust

Twelve people are facing charges after police uncovered more than 100 bags of heroin, over a pound of marijuana, illegal guns and more during a Syracuse-area drug bust, the Syracuse Police Department announced today. Police and members of the Special Investigations Division had been investigating drug sales at a home at 524 Gifford St., police said.

