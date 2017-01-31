'Your Girlfriend Already Bought Tickets': Cherub brings 80's synth, swagger back to Syracuse

Synth-pop duo Cherub will return to the Westcott Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It'll be their first time back in Syracuse since releasing their sophomore studio album "Bleed Gold, Piss Excellence" last fall. Even after years producing '80s post-disco and funk, Cherub's Jason Huber and Jordan Kelley say some people still expect country music from them because they're based in Nashville.

