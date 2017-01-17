WWE returns to Syracuse on St. Patrick's Day 2017
The St. Patrick's Day live wrestling show will feature WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, U.S. Champion Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, The New Day and more.
