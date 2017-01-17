Why Parkinson's patient traded in her cane for boxing gloves

Martha "Cookie" Green, a 66-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease, straps on pink boxing gloves and lets loose on a punching bag in a small gym in Liverpool where a photo of the late boxing great Muhammad Ali, who also had Parkinson's, hangs on the wall. Green is taking a class at Rock Steady Boxing, a new non-contact boxing fitness program in the Syracuse area for people with Parkinson's.

