Who can save the CNY film hub? State ...

Who can save the CNY film hub? State seeks partner to breathe life into $15M studio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

New York officials are looking for someone to take over operation of a film production facility near Syracuse that cost state taxpayers $15 million but failed to generate high-tech movie jobs as promised. Empire State Development Corp., the state's economic development agency, is looking for a strategic partner to run the Central New York film hub in DeWitt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) 1 hr WatchOutForScams 30
TJ Saya (Sep '11) Wed Jenny 5
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Jan 2 bruceysROCbuddy 3
This Darlene Johnson Jan 1 Heard of DSJ 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 1 Gotcha 1
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Dec 28 Misc 1
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) Dec 27 Claudette Jackson 18
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC