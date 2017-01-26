'Wayne's World' to screen at Palace Theater for film's 25th anniversary
Mike Myers, left, and Dana Carvey, of "Wayne's World" are seen on stage at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday June 1, 2008 in Los Angeles. The Palace Theater in Syracuse will host a special, one-time screening of "Wayne's World" on Friday, Feb. 17. This February marks the 25th anniversary of the theatrical release of the classic film across the U.S. back in 1992.
