Watch Syracuse Silver Knights player propose during game
The Syracuse Silver Knights' come-from-behind win at Harrisburg on Friday was only the second-most important news of the night for Syracuse forward Jerjer Gibson. During a break after the first quarter, a women who turned out to be Gibson's girlfriend was brought out to the center of the field for what was billed to be a promotion.
