Verizon FiOS says Fox Syracuse owner demanded 93 percent increase in fees

Read more: The Post-Standard

An agreement between Bristlecone Broadcasting and Verizon FiOS expired Saturday night, leaving some Central New Yorkers without four television channels. FiOS subscribers have been unable to watch WSYT Fox 68 ; WNYS My43 ; WSYT ZUUS Country channel 465 SD, a nationwide network that broadcasts country music videos; or WNYS GetTV channel 480 SD since Jan. 1. Verizon FiOS told customers early Sunday that the television channels were pulled "despite our best efforts to secure a fair and reasonable new agreement."

