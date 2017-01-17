Uber: 50,000 Upstate residents signed...

Uber: 50,000 Upstate residents signed up to drive for us; 10,000 in Syracuse

11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Tens of thousands of Upstate New York residents have told the ride-booking app Uber that they are interested in becoming paid drivers if the app becomes legal here, the company said Wednesday. More than 50,000 would-be drivers in the state outside New York City went through the initial steps on Uber's website.

