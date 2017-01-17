Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse basketball vs. Notre Dame preview
The Syracuse Orange lost again, which is nothing new this season. Still, we stay pretty upbeat about the whole thing, while also looking on at another likely defeat at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
