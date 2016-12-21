Troopers: Tops, Walmart workers busted selling alcohol to minors in western suburbs
Workers at two West Genesee Street stores were accused of selling alcohol to minors during an underage drinking initiative Friday, state police said. Becky Lamondie, 43, of Syracuse, was charged with two misdemeanors while working at the Walmart Supercenter at 5399 W. Genesee St. in Camillus.
