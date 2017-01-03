Traffic alert: I-81 South closed at Harrison-Adams exit in Syracuse after crash
Syracuse police have shut down a portion of Interstate 81 South in the city after a loaded tractor-trailer overturned, authorities said. All lanes of I-81 South, just before the Harrison and Adams streets exit , are closed Monday afternoon, Onondaga County 911 said.
