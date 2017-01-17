Tigers Could Roam Again in Central As...

Tigers Could Roam Again in Central Asia, Scientists Say

8 hrs ago

Caspian tigers, some of the largest cats that ever lived - up to 10 feet long and weighing more than 300 pounds - met a grim end in the middle of the 20th century. Until the mid-1960s when they were designated as extinct, they ranged from modern-day Turkey through much of Central Asia, including Iran and Iraq, to northwestern China.

