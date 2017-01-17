Tigers Could Roam Again in Central Asia, Scientists Say
Caspian tigers, some of the largest cats that ever lived - up to 10 feet long and weighing more than 300 pounds - met a grim end in the middle of the 20th century. Until the mid-1960s when they were designated as extinct, they ranged from modern-day Turkey through much of Central Asia, including Iran and Iraq, to northwestern China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cougar bars
|2 hr
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Tue
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
|3 from Syracuse charged in armed robbery
|Jan 13
|Pistol Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC