This January is one of Central NY's least snowy, but that might change soon
Thanks to a relatively warm spell , there's no snow in the forecast for the next week. But that could change at the end of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Wed
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Tue
|Bev Kane
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 15
|Gotcha
|2
|SPCA robbery
|Jan 15
|Elaine
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 13
|Gaggy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC