'The Hobbit' Book Returned After 38-y...

'The Hobbit' Book Returned After 38-year Unexpected Journey

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A hardbound edition of "The Hobbit" is back on the shelves at a New York library nearly 40 years after it was checked out by a reader who traveled the world as a U.S. Marine. Bob James tells WSTM-TV in Syracuse that he checked out the J.R.R. Tolkien book from the Tompkins County Public Library in Ithaca before enlisting in the Marines in 1979.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Fri Kony 2
Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14) Thu Regger 2
Cougar bars Jan 18 Anon 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) Jan 17 Rhonda ashby 35
IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi... Jan 17 Bev Kane 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 15 Gotcha 2
SPCA robbery Jan 15 Elaine 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC