Teenage brothers shot in Syracuse have died; deaths mark first homicides of 2017
Daniel Diaz-Marrero, 17, and Ismael Diaz-Marrero, 19, were in critical condition after being shot late Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Grant Avenue, said Sgt. Richard Helterline, of the Syracuse Police Department.
