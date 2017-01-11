Teenage brothers shot in Syracuse hav...

Teenage brothers shot in Syracuse have died; deaths mark first homicides of 2017

15 hrs ago

Daniel Diaz-Marrero, 17, and Ismael Diaz-Marrero, 19, were in critical condition after being shot late Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Grant Avenue, said Sgt. Richard Helterline, of the Syracuse Police Department.

