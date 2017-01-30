Syracuse's leftist Tea Party: Meet th...

Syracuse's leftist Tea Party: Meet the protesters behind the 1,000-person airport rally

It took less than 18 hours for a loosely-organized group of activists to get 1,000 people to Hancock airport Sunday night . Those activists -- known as the CNY Solidarity Coalition -- are the local chapter of progressive opposition groups organizing across the nation in the wake of President Donald Trump's election.

