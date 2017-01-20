Syracuse's Chimes Building sold for nearly $7 million
The Chimes Building, one of downtown Syracuse's most prominent buildings, has sold for nearly seven times more than its previous owner paid six years ago. UA Properties LLC sold the building, located at 500 S. Salina St., to a single-purpose real estate entity named 500 Salina Enterprises LLC for $6.68 million on Aug. 31, according to public records .
