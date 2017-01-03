Syracuse women's basketball remains in Coaches Poll at 25th
The Syracuse Orange women's basketball team dropped in this week's polls, but not enough to fall out completely -- at least in the USA Today Coaches Poll , anyway. SU was 21st last week, but a double-digit defeat to top-10 Louisville knocked them down to 25th.
