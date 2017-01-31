Syracuse woman accused of DWI in LeRay

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged Martha D. Ehlert, 40, of Syracuse, with aggravated driving while intoxicated, acting in a manner injuring a child less than 17 and other offenses following a traffic stop on Jan. 27. Deputies said Ms. Ehlert drove while under the influence of a drug with her eight-year-old child as a passenger.

