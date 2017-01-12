Syracuse Winterfest chili and chowder cook-offs to return for 2017

The chili and chowder cook-offs, two of the signature events of the annual Syracuse Winterfest, will return this year after a change in the health permit process cancelled them in 2016. Will Minney , owner of Wild Will's Saloon, serves chili samples during the Hanover Square Chili Fest and Snowball Pub Crawl that replaced the cancelled Syracuse Winterfest Chili Cook-off in February 2016.

