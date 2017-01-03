Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: Scouting ...

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: Scouting the Hokies

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

The Syracuse Orange will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies tonight at Cassell Coliseum. Syracuse has won two straight against Miami and Pittsburgh while Virginia Tech has seen a two game slide since taking down Duke at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) 2 hr mally 31
Tyler parmeter 12 hr Jenny 1
Reclaim New York 21 hr Reclaim New York 1
Freaky women Mon Felch _you 4
TJ Saya (Sep '11) Jan 4 Jenny 5
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Jan 2 bruceysROCbuddy 3
This Darlene Johnson Jan 1 Heard of DSJ 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC