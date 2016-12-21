Syracuse TV stations pulled from Verizon FiOS in contract dispute

Bristlecone Broadcasting removed four channels from the FiOS TV lineup early Sunday morning due to a dispute over renewing a contract that expired Dec. 31, 2016. As of Jan. 1, subscribers cannot watch WSYT Fox 68 ; WNYS My43 ; WSYT ZUUS Country channel 465 SD, a nationwide network that broadcasts country music videos; or WNYS GetTV channel 480 SD.

